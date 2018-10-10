Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?

Why is Pakistan seeking IMF bailout?

Sports

AFP
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australia solid in chase of 462-run target

DUBAI: Australian openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja gave their team another solid start of 72 without loss by tea on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.

Set a daunting 462-run target to win, Finch remained unbeaten on 39 and with him Khawaja on 32 not out at the break, needing another 390 runs for an unlikely win on a weary Dubai stadium pitch.

The pair had put on 142 for the opening stand in the first innings but once their partnership was broken Australia lost their last nine wickets for a mere 60 runs.

If Australia wish to win this match they will have to rewrite the history books as the highest chase in all Test cricket is West Indies´s 418-7, made against Australia at Antigua in 2003.

Pakistan, who were 45 for three overnight, declared 7.5 overs after lunch on 181-6 at the fall of Asad Shafiq´s wicket for 41.

Pakistan made 482 in their first innings while in reply Australia were dismissed for 202.

Jon Holland, who took the key wicket of Azhar Ali for four on Tuesday, dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq for 48, caught and bowled off a flighted delivery.

Debutant Marnus Labuschagne then had Haris Sohail caught close to the slips for 39, leaving Pakistan at 110-4. Sohail and Imam had added 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

Holland had figures of 3-83 from 20 overs while off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 2-58.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Disheartened Rehman retires from international cricket

Disheartened Rehman retires from international cricket
Pakistan set Australia 462-run target to win first Test

Pakistan set Australia 462-run target to win first Test
UFC boss: Khabib Nurmagomedov won't be stripped of MMA title

UFC boss: Khabib Nurmagomedov won't be stripped of MMA title
Tahir bowls South Africa to victory over Zimbabwe

Tahir bowls South Africa to victory over Zimbabwe
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing

Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone