October 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Uproar in Senate as Fawad Chaudhry refuses to apologize

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of the Parliament witnessed an uproar again Wednesday following exchange of harsh words between Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

Chaos was created after Mushahidullah Khan expressed reservations over presence of Information Minister in the Senate, saying "Fawad Chaudhry should extend apology first."

Over this, Chairman Senate asked Fawad Chaudhry to apologize.

The minister, over the demand of Mushahidullah, refused to extend apology. "Why should I apologize?"

He went on to allege that Mushahidullah got his four brothers recruited in Pakistan International Airlines. "The PML-N leaders must refute my claims or else I'm stick to it."

Last week, Chaudhry had said the PTI government considered the national exchequer a sacred trust and it would continue to expose plunderers like Mushahidullah Khan.

He said Mushahidullah was appointed a loader in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and became a senator due to serving his master former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. His three brothers were also inducted in the PIA on the basis of nepotism.

His brother Rashidullah, he said, was appointed head of the PIA’s New York office, which was closed due to his inefficiency. His other brother was also made assistant manager in the New York office, while his maternal cousin Matiullah was appointed traffic assistant in Paris, he added.

Fawad said when Shujaat Azeem was appointed PIA’s chairman by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Musahidullh’s brothers were also regularized in sheer violation of rules without approval of the board.

Overall 19 family members of Mushahidullh Khan, he said, were inducted in the PIA while over 100 others were also appointed on his recommendations.

The minister said Rs 3 million was spent on the hernia operation of Senator Mushahidullah Khan from the government exchequer. The Senate panel on civil aviation, which was supposed to check the wrongdoings of the organization was headed by Mushahidullah himself, he added.

