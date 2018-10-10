Khursheed Shah questions PM Imran’s intention towards IMF bailout





SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah on Thursday pointed out prime minister Imran Khan’s intentions with International Monetary Funds (IMF) despite his earlier claims to not seek financial help in his governance.

While addressing a ceremony in Sukkur, the PPP leader questioned the change in economy plans stating that “Imran used to say that he would rather commit suicide than approach IMF and today people are laughing at his non-serious statements.”

“70 per cent of PM Imran’s team is made up of Musharraf’s cabinet members. A party considered dangerous for the country has been given ministries but if Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is not part of the alliance then the government will collapse.”

He further remarked that the parliament’s supremacy appears to be diminishing.

The former Leader of the Opposition was of the view that the stock market has been collapsing since former premier Nawaz Sharif’s ouster.

"There has been a loss of billions in the last two months and people have gone bankrupt," he said while adding that “there is a dangerous level of pressure on the economy.”

“I have not seen such an election in the last 30 years. All institutions should work within their limits and PPP wants to see institutions working,” the PPP leader continued.