Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shahbaz Sharif's arrest: National Assembly to meet on Oct 17

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday summoned the session of National Assembly at 11:00 am on October 17.

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

The President summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

After the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif last Friday, the opposition had requisitioned a session of the house on urgent basis.

According to a newspaper report, former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will spearhead the opposition in the absence of Shahbaz Sharif. Ayaz Sadiq has planned to evolve system of collective leadership, bringing the other component groups on board till Shahbaz Sharif returns to the House.

The NA Speaker was bound to convene session of the House if requisitioned within 14 days of the day when he receives the requisition under the rules. The requisition was submitted by the opposition members on Friday evening. Once the House is convened, the speaker could prorogue it when he is satisfied the purpose of its convening is fulfilled. It is the responsibility of the members who submit requisition to ensure quorum in the House. If the House renders out of quorum during the discussion and it is pointed out by some member, the speaker is authorised to prorogue the session.

The sources said that the National Assembly will discuss one-point agenda and it would be discussion regarding political situation prevailing in the country.

Ayaz Sadiq had extensive discussions with the leaders of the PPP and other opposition parties in the assembly with regard to the upcoming sitting of the NA. The sources said that Ayaz Sadiq has been in constant touch with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif pertaining to ongoing developments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan appoints Usman Dar as Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme

Imran Khan appoints Usman Dar as Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone