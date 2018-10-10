Shahbaz Sharif's arrest: National Assembly to meet on Oct 17

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday summoned the session of National Assembly at 11:00 am on October 17.



The President summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

After the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif last Friday, the opposition had requisitioned a session of the house on urgent basis.

According to a newspaper report, former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will spearhead the opposition in the absence of Shahbaz Sharif. Ayaz Sadiq has planned to evolve system of collective leadership, bringing the other component groups on board till Shahbaz Sharif returns to the House.

The NA Speaker was bound to convene session of the House if requisitioned within 14 days of the day when he receives the requisition under the rules. The requisition was submitted by the opposition members on Friday evening. Once the House is convened, the speaker could prorogue it when he is satisfied the purpose of its convening is fulfilled. It is the responsibility of the members who submit requisition to ensure quorum in the House. If the House renders out of quorum during the discussion and it is pointed out by some member, the speaker is authorised to prorogue the session.

The sources said that the National Assembly will discuss one-point agenda and it would be discussion regarding political situation prevailing in the country.

Ayaz Sadiq had extensive discussions with the leaders of the PPP and other opposition parties in the assembly with regard to the upcoming sitting of the NA. The sources said that Ayaz Sadiq has been in constant touch with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif pertaining to ongoing developments.