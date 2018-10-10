Wed October 10, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Model and actor Tanushree Dutta will be recording her statement in the harassment case she has filed against veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar.

Tanushree’s lawyer Nitin Satpute while talking to the media said, “Her statement will be recorded by police. They'll appoint a lady police officer for that.”

He further added that Samee Siddiqu, the producer of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ who had submitted a reply to a police station in Mumbai stating that Tanushree had made up the issue for publicity is pressurising police not to file a second FIR.

"Samee Siddiqui is pressurising police not to register the second FIR. We have strong evidence and a lot of witnesses, we will give a statement,” Satpute added.

In 2008, Tanushree’s father had lodged an FIR when she faced the incident while shooting for a song in the film. 

