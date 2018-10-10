Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF

Govt decides to approach IMF

Sports

AFP
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UFC boss: Khabib Nurmagomedov won't be stripped of MMA title

LOS ANGELES: Unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be stripped of his UFC lightweight title despite his role in a post-match brawl Saturday, UFC president Dana White said in a website posting Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Russian kept his crown with a fourth-round submission victory over Ireland's Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, improving to 27-0 in his professional career and 11-0 in UFC bouts.

McGregor was issued a 30-day competition suspension by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) after the bout, among several short-term bans for fighters on the card in what is a common move after MMA bouts, with no contact allowed until October 28 before McGregor's ban expires November 6.

Nurmagomedov had barely released his hold after McGregor tapped out when he launched himself over the Octagon fence, apparently targeting McGregor's training partner, Dillon Danis, as security tried to quell the chaos in the crowd.

Nurmagomedov was hustled out surrounded by security officers as a pro-McGregor crowd jeered and threw drinks at him.

While UFC president Dana White did not present Nurmagomedov the title belt, fearing arousing the crowd's ire, he told TMZ in video posted on the UFC website that the Russian would not be stripped of the title and any punishment for the melee after UFC 229 would likely come from the NAC not the UFC.

"He absolutely keeps his title," White said. "And he's going to get suspended (by the NAC), so maybe you give him a four-to-six month suspension."

White said the NAC has not given Nurmagomedov his prize money pending an investigation of the situation and could impose a fine for his actions.

"(The NAC) took his whole purse right now and they are talking about keeping his purse. I do not think that that should happen," White said. "You should not be able to keep his whole purse."

White said he thought the NAC should take a $250,000 fine.

White told TMZ pay-per-view record MMA sales numbers above two million buys for the show made him "a little giddy" but he added that Nurmagomedov made the wrong decision to enter the crowd after a heckler from McGregor's camp.

"I don't think there's too many people who don't understand why he did it, but he shouldn't have done it," White said. "He's the world champion. He just beat Conor in front of the entire world. Stand up, get that belt wrapped around you. You won. The guy who's yelling at you means nothing."

White wasn't sure what the future held for Nurmagomedov as far as opponents. McGregor says he wants a rematch but the NAC must rule first on just when the undefeated champion can return to the Octagon.

"We have to see how this stuff plays out with Khabib," White said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Tahir bowls South Africa to victory over Zimbabwe

Tahir bowls South Africa to victory over Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe restrict South African to 160-6 in first T20I

Zimbabwe restrict South African to 160-6 in first T20I
South Africa bat in first T20 international

South Africa bat in first T20 international
It´s better late than never for Aussie tormentor Asif

It´s better late than never for Aussie tormentor Asif
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Six years after attack, Malala's mission still going strong

Six years after attack, Malala's mission still going strong

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape