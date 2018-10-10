Tue October 09, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 10, 2018

Michael intensifies into Category 3 hurricane: NHC

FLORIDA: Hurricane Michael is now a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday, adding that heavy rainfall is expected along the northeastern Gulf Coast.

Michael was located about 270 miles (435 km) south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

The center of Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through Tuesday night, NHC said.

"Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall in Florida."

