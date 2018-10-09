Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

The Bangladesh model

Experienced incompetence?

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Business

APP
October 9, 2018

Pakistan to sign FTAs with various countries: Razzak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Adul Razzak Dawood Tuesday expressed confidence that Pakistan would sign free trade agreements with various countries soon as it was taking concerted measures to put the country on consistent path of development and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was need of the hour to promote Pakistani products abroad in an effective manner in order to increase foreign exchange reserves and steer the country out of the economic crunch.

He underlined the need to follow the example of European and other countries, who had overcome their financial issues by enhancing their exports.

Terming the smuggling ''harmful'' for the national economy, the adviser said the PTI government was working on a strategy to prevent smuggling under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government was providing cheap gas to the industrial sector for revival of sick units and make the Pakistani products competitive in international markets.

He said a Saudi delegation had recently visited Pakistan and agreed to invest in the energy sector and establish an oil city at Gwadar, which would bring down prices of petroleum products.

