Tue October 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

PM urges bureaucracy to step up performance

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that government’s policy of de-politicization of institutions, meritocracy and transparency offered a great opportunity to bureaucracy to improve its performance and play its due role in translating political vision into reality.

The Prime Minister was addressing participants of 109th National Management Course from National School of Public Policy.

Prime Minister Khan said that being backbone of the state, bureaucracy has a huge responsibility to deliver and come up to the expectations of the nation.

Highlighting huge potential of the country including the human capital, mineral wealth, strategic location and other resources, Premier Khan underscored the need for better management of available resources, improving service delivery and most importantly a commitment and passion to serve the nation to the best of one’s abilities.

The meeting with senior civil servants from various occupational groups and cadres was later turned into an interactive session where the prime minister shared his vision with the participants and answered their questions.

Discussing current economic situation and various other challenges faced by the country including the menace of corruption, rapid population growth etc., PM Khan said that the government was focusing on stabilization measures along with undertaking institutional reforms with an aim to improve vital sectors such as education, health, governance etc.

He said that the local government system being introduced by the present government would help addressing many issues through empowerment of the people’s representatives at grassroots level. In this context the Prime Minister also shared PTI Government’s experience of reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in education, health, alternate dispute resolution and other areas.

Addressing a question about Pakistan’s recent initiative to improve Pak-India relations and the disappointing response from the other side of the border, Khan said that it was unfortunate that Indian leadership is failing to realize that the biggest challenge confronting this region was alleviating poverty and improving socio-economic condition of the people of the region.

