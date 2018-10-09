Tue October 09, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 9, 2018

Court seeks more time to decide references against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC) has sought more extension in the time from the Supreme Court to decide the two corruption references pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment filed by the National Accountability Court against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

AC Judge Arshad Malik, in a letter, apprised the apex court regarding the developments in the proceedings and requested it to grant further time for concluding the accused''s trial.

It may be mentioned here that the apex court had already extended the time for trial five times.

The accountability court had already concluded the Avenfield property reference and awarded imprisonment sentences to Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

The two reference related to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment are still under process.

