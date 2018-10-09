Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

US President Donald Trump’s bizarre statement that enticed censure online, following allegations levied against Brett Kavanaugh, a social media user has become the talk of town for refuting it.



“A very scary time for young men in America,” Trump had remarked earlier in light of sexual harassment allegations placed on Kavanaugh.

Refuting these claims by Trump, choreographer Lynzy Lab had slammed the US President through her ukulele and distinctive song that had gone on to become an instant hit racking up over three million views in less than a day.

“I can’t walk to my car late at night while on the phone, I can’t open up my windows when I’m home alone, I can’t go to a bar without a chaperone and I can’t wear a miniskirt if it’s the only one I own,” she sang.

Emphasizing the concerns of women and sardonically disparaging Trump statement she goes on to state: “I can’t speak out about my rapist after 35 years’’.