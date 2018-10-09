#MeToo in India: Hindustan Times editor steps down following harassment allegations

Prashant Jha of one of India’s esteemed publications Hindustan Times has stepped down from his position as Politics Editor and Bureau Chief for Delhi, on Tuesday after getting accused of sexual misconduct.

According to a report by Huffington Post India, Jha had allegedly delivered inappropriate text messages to one of the former employees of the publication, identified as Avantika Mehta.

Mehta had stepped forward on Twitter posting screenshots of his conversations with her, alleging that he was ‘hitting’ on her.

"I’m the ex-lawyer HT correspondent mentioned in @MasalaBai’s story. This thread includes photos of my conversation with prashant jha. you will notice I do everything and beyond to not piss him off while he says he wants to hit on me," read her tweet.

Moreover she reported that the incident could not have been reported to the authorities of the company since she was no more part of the newspaper.

Editor in Chief of HT, R Sukumar had taken charge of Jha’s position as he informed his staff saying:

“Hi All,

Prashant Jha has stepped down as the Chief of Bureau and Political Editor of Hindustan Times with immediate effect.

The bureau will report to me for the time being.”