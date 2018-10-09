Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

MUMBAI: A woman on Tuesday leveled sexual harassment charges against award-winning Indian comedian, lyricist and screenwriter Varun Grover, a media report said.

According to Indian Express, the alleged incident, as per the victim, is said to have happened in 2001. However, Varun has denied all the alleged claims of sexual harassment against him in a statement.

In a Twitter post, Varun said, “I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least. Issuing a detailed statement soon.”

The Twitter post was followed by a detailed statement on the social media site where the writer said that he has “NEVER touched any person inappropriately in life.” He also added, “I know it must be really disheartening for so many people to read these allegations about me and I understand if you want to keep your distance and believe them for now — but I promise you I will clear my name from this defamatory tactic. Till then, keep #MeToo alive and don’t let such stary cases hamper your spirit.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has known the writer for a long time, also said that while he “refuses to believe any allegations about him (Varun Grover),” the director wants the concerned authorities to investigate thoroughly into the matter.

It may be reminded here that Grover won the award for Best Lyricist at the 63rd National Film Awards in 2015.

