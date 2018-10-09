Tue October 09, 2018
October 9, 2018

Moroccan envoy, PBC rights body meet Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari met with Moroccan envoy Mohamed Karmoune at his office in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, the two discussed various ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Separately, a delegation of Human Rights Committee of Punjab Bar Council led by Chairman, Advocate Sajjad Akbar Abbasi also called on Dr Shireen M Mazri in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised of Mansoor Ahmad Shah Bukhari, Ch. Babar Waheed, Abdul Ghaffar, Sayyed Jaffar Tayyar Bukhari and others.

They discussed different human rights related matters and issues particularly restricting women to get their due share in inheritance including registration of births and marriages and other related issues which the women are faced with. Issues pertaining to rights of women residing in shelter homes also came under discussion.

Addressing the delegation, the rights minister said lawyers can play a due role in the promotion and enforcement of human rights in society and helping in administration of justice.

“We are taking concrete measures not only to implement prevailing laws but to introduce new legislation including awareness raising campaigns to change the mindset of the people, besides motivation to ensure documentation through registration of births and marriages,” she said.

The minister said “we are focused to ensure the rights of our citizen especially for deprived section of society including the rights of children and women particularly. She added to improve human rights situation, besides concrete measures major efforts are being made to educate women.”

“In this regard, we have already started awareness drive regarding the women’s right to inheritance and launching another drive to provide free legal aid soon. We are committed to safeguard the rights of our citizens.”

The members of delegation also put forward their suggestions to resolve these issues.

The Human Rights Minister assured the delegation to extend her full support to resolve these issues on priority and protect the rights of every citizen especially women and children.

