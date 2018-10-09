Tue October 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Producers Guild of India to set up committee in support of #MeToo in India

Sidharth Roy Kapur, President of Producers Guild of India

With the #MeToo movement finally making waves in India and helping survivors share their stories of abuse, the Producers Guild of India has come forth in support of the victims.

In a statement released, the Producers Guild of India stepped forward highlighting the need for a committee that ensures a safe working environment for women, adding that they stand in solidarity with the survivors of abuse.

“The Producers' Guild of India extends its complete support to the movement to call out and report sexual harassment and abuse whenever and wherever it occurs in our industry. We believe that there is an urgent need to set up a robust process to ensure the highest standards of safety for employees and crew members at the workplace - whether in offices or on sets of productions," read the statement.

Among the alleged abusers who have been accused by several women of sexual misconduct, many of them are prominent names in the Bollywood industry including Vikas Bahl, Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath.

