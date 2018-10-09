Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran
Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tallal Chaudhry’s appeal against conviction rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has rejected an intra-court appeal filed by former state minister Tallal Chaudhry against his conviction in a contempt  case.

A five-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the intra-court appeal.

Chaudhry was disqualified in August this year after being found guilty of contempt of court . He was sentenced to imprisonment till the rising of the court and imposed fine of Rs100,000 under article 204 .

The decision was pronounced by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

After being convicted by the top court, the former lawmaker was disqualified to contest election for the next five years.

As the hearing began on Tuesday, a clip of Tallal Chaudry's speech was played in the courtroom after which Justice

Saqib Nisar asked why the attorney general's office had not filed a request for extension in the PML-N leader's sentence.

On the other hand, Chaudry's counsel Kamran Murtaza issued an apology and asked the apex court to show leniency. "It is a matter of child's political career," the counsel said.

Justice Nisar replied, “Is he still a child?" To which Murtaza responded, "In front of you, everyone's a child." However, the chief justice questioned, "Do you use such words for your parents."

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that the PML-N leader had not tendered an apology to date.

The chief justice then questioned Chaudry's lawyer, “Who was he calling PCO's (Provisional Constitution Order) idol? Is he an idol destroyer? Are we doing injustice over here?"

Justice Nisar then said, "We will issue notices to those who were listening to his speech." He added, "Chaudry kept addressing former premier Nawaz Sharif in his speech and even he did not stop him from contempt of court."

In response, Chaudry stated, “Sir, symbolically we use the term PCO (Provisional Constitution Order).” To this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked, “You are not ready to issue an apology even today.”

The chief justice then rejected the PML-N leader’s intra-court appeal and asked his counsel to present his arguments on the basis of merit.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Good times are coming: PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi

Good times are coming: PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi
Senate body reviews FIA’s performance

Senate body reviews FIA’s performance
Former Punjab police chief Mushtaq Sukhera indicted in Model Town case

Former Punjab police chief Mushtaq Sukhera indicted in Model Town case
895 notices issued to foreign property holders; SC told

895 notices issued to foreign property holders; SC told
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Alok Nath addresses rape allegations calling them 'absurd'

Alok Nath addresses rape allegations calling them 'absurd'

Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape