Tallal Chaudhry’s appeal against conviction rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has rejected an intra-court appeal filed by former state minister Tallal Chaudhry against his conviction in a contempt case.

A five-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the intra-court appeal.

Chaudhry was disqualified in August this year after being found guilty of contempt of court . He was sentenced to imprisonment till the rising of the court and imposed fine of Rs100,000 under article 204 .

The decision was pronounced by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

After being convicted by the top court, the former lawmaker was disqualified to contest election for the next five years.

As the hearing began on Tuesday, a clip of Tallal Chaudry's speech was played in the courtroom after which Justice

Saqib Nisar asked why the attorney general's office had not filed a request for extension in the PML-N leader's sentence.

On the other hand, Chaudry's counsel Kamran Murtaza issued an apology and asked the apex court to show leniency. "It is a matter of child's political career," the counsel said.

Justice Nisar replied, “Is he still a child?" To which Murtaza responded, "In front of you, everyone's a child." However, the chief justice questioned, "Do you use such words for your parents."

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that the PML-N leader had not tendered an apology to date.

The chief justice then questioned Chaudry's lawyer, “Who was he calling PCO's (Provisional Constitution Order) idol? Is he an idol destroyer? Are we doing injustice over here?"

Justice Nisar then said, "We will issue notices to those who were listening to his speech." He added, "Chaudry kept addressing former premier Nawaz Sharif in his speech and even he did not stop him from contempt of court."

In response, Chaudry stated, “Sir, symbolically we use the term PCO (Provisional Constitution Order).” To this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked, “You are not ready to issue an apology even today.”

The chief justice then rejected the PML-N leader’s intra-court appeal and asked his counsel to present his arguments on the basis of merit.