Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran
Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

World

REUTERS
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Eight killed in suicide attack on Afghan election candidate

Kandahar: A suicide bomber targeting an Afghan election candidate on Tuesday killed at least eight people, officials said, days ahead of a parliamentary vote that militants have vowed to disrupt.

Another 10 people were wounded when the attacker blew himself up inside Saleh Mohammad Asikzai´s campaign office in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, Helmand provincial governor spokesman Omar Zhwak told AFP.

Asikzai was among the injured, Zhwak added.

Provincial police spokesman Salam Afghan confirmed the attack. "We are investigating," he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Helmand is a Taliban stronghold.

It is not clear how many people were inside the room at the time of the blast, which comes a day after the Taliban warned candidates to pull out of the "bogus" election scheduled for October 20.

Describing the polls as a "malicious American conspiracy" and urging voters to boycott them, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants would pull no punches to disrupt the ballot.

It was the second suicide attack to target a parliamentary candidate since campaigning officially kicked off on September 28.

An attack on a rally in the eastern province of Nangarhar on October 2 killed 13 people and wounded more than 40.

More than 2,500 candidates will contest the poll, which is seen as a test run for next year´s presidential vote.

At least five have been murdered in targeted killings so far, according to the Independent Election Commission.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Jailed Bangladesh ex-PM 'can´t use left hand': doctor

Jailed Bangladesh ex-PM 'can´t use left hand': doctor
French rappers get suspended jail sentence over airport brawl

French rappers get suspended jail sentence over airport brawl
India on alert as zika virus hits tourism hotspot of Jaipur

India on alert as zika virus hits tourism hotspot of Jaipur
Minister accused in India´s growing #MeToo storm

Minister accused in India´s growing #MeToo storm
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Alok Nath addresses rape allegations calling them 'absurd'

Alok Nath addresses rape allegations calling them 'absurd'

YouTube driving global consumption of music

YouTube driving global consumption of music

Photos & Videos

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape