Tue October 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Former Punjab police chief Mushtaq Sukhera indicted in Model Town case

LAHORE: Former Punjab police chief Mushtaq Sukhera has been indicted by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore in Model Town case.

Sukhera appeared before the court where he was indicted.

The former IGP, however, pleaded not guilty.

The ATC summoned the witnesses to record their statements and put off the hearing till Wednesday.

In addition to Sukhera, 113 people were also indicted earlier this year.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others were injured when police clashed with workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) at Model Town in Lahore on June 17, 2014.

The Punjab government, at the behest of the Lahore High Court, had made the report of the Model Town incident public on December 5, 2017.

An inquiry report, prepared by Justice Baqir Najfi commission, had accused police of covering up facts regarding who gave orders to open fire on protesters.

The commission, in its report, also stated that on the ground, the standoff continued the whole night, resulting in minor injuries to police constables as well as PAT workers.

