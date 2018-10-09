Tue October 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

895 notices issued to foreign property holders; SC told

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) was informed on Tuesday that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had issued notices to 895 individuals owning foreign property.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan heard the case.

The attorney general also apprised the bench that 642 affidavits out of total had been obtained from the respondents asking details of their foreign property. Out of them, 185 Affidavits were from Punjab, 390 from Sindh, 52 from Islamabad, 4 from Balochistan and 17 were from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

AG Anwar Mansoor told the bench that some individuals claim they had disclosed their properties recently in an amnesty scheme and some were under probe by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Subsequently, AG Mansoor Khan sought two weeks from the court to initiate further proceedings to recover money from those who own illegal properties abroad.

The Chief Justice urged him to speed up the process for this case and adjourned it till October 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, the SC directed FIA to present a report pertaining to the legality of 2,700 properties acquired by Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

