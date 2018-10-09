Tue October 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Shraddha Kapoor down with dengue fever

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor had to put a pause on filming for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic after getting diagnosed with dengue.

While it had already taken a while for the Indian badminton player’s biopic to go on floors, 31-year-old getting diagnosed with dengue has come as another hindrance dragging the filming process even further.

Reports citing sources have revealed: “Shraddha started feeling unwell a few days into the schedule. She stopped shooting on September 27 after a check-up revealed that she has dengue. She’s expected to return to the film’s set in a couple of days. Meanwhile, Amole continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor, who portrays the younger Saina and other supporting artistes.”

The news was also verified by the film’s director Bhushan Kumar as he stated: “Shraddha has had a busy schedule for months now and that seems to have taken a toll on her health. All of us empathise with her situation. We will soon get an update on her health and when she can resume work. She is keen to get back as soon as possible.”

