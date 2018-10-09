Inmates can now video chat with families in Fujairah

Fujairah: Major General Mohammad Ganem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police has announced that families and relatives of convicted prisoners can now communicate with their loved ones in the prison through a video chat service.

The new system, introduced by a new visual electronic system of Fujairah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, was launched on Saturday by Major General Mohammad Ganem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police.

According to officials, convicted prisoners at Fujairah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments are now able to video chat with their family using an iPad.

Maj Gen Al Kaabi was reported to have said they launched this service to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s vision of providing services to inmates and their families through modern means of communication while taking into account the legal limitations.

The system is intended to bolster the relationship and association between inmates and their families and to strengthen family ties and contribute to support family cohesion.