Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran
Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Sports

AFP
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director

Milan: Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici said Monday it was not easy to replace a player of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo as he also dismissed a return to Italy for Manchester United´s French World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Ronaldo, 33, joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer for 100 million euros ($115 million).

The Spanish club have lost three and drawn one of their last four matches and are currently fourth in La Liga.

"Ronaldo is probably the best player in the history of the game so he isn´t easy to replace," Paratici told journalists at the Manlio Scopigno ceremony at Rieti in central Italy after receiving a "Manager of the Year" award.

Paratici revealed that the five-time Ballon d´Or winner had been keen from the outset to join Juventus.

"We talked about it initially, and straight away we got the feeling he wanted to join us, which was a huge advantage," he said.

"Real Madrid had a gentleman´s agreement with him, the ownership kicked things off and negotiations began."

Paratici stressed Juventus´s support for the Portuguese star Ronaldo, currently embroiled in damaging rape allegations.

"Cristiano is a very simple person and an excellent professional, he has all our support," said Paratici.

The Juventus sporting director ruled out a return of French World Cup winner Pogba, who played for the Turin side from 2012 to 2016.

The 26-year-old Pogba has been told he will not captain United again after reportedly falling out with United manager Jose Mourinho.

"We love him very much," said Paratici.

"We want him to do well since we are close to him but he isn´t a Juve player anymore.

"We´re connected to him, but we´ve never thought about it and we´re not going to think about it."

Pogba joined United from Juventus for a then world record fee of Â£89 million in 2016.

Paratici, 46, also denied a move for Lazio´s Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, saying: "He´s a great player, but we haven´t spoken to him or Lazio".

Paratici is set to have more responsibility within Juventus after the departure of general manager Giuseppe Marotta.

"Up to now I was happy with my position but things will now probably change a little.

"My goal will always stay the same, to make Juve as strong as possible. I want to dedicate the award I won today to Mr. Marotta who was like a father to me."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

ICC ODI rankings: Kohli, Bumrah retain top spots, Tahir, Rabada advance

ICC ODI rankings: Kohli, Bumrah retain top spots, Tahir, Rabada advance
Three Hong Kong cricketers face ICC corruption charges

Three Hong Kong cricketers face ICC corruption charges
Australia face tough task after Sohail hits maiden Pakistan ton

Australia face tough task after Sohail hits maiden Pakistan ton
Pakistan bowled out for 482 in 1st Test against Australia

Pakistan bowled out for 482 in 1st Test against Australia
Load More load more

Spotlight

Inmates can now video chat with families in Fujairah

Inmates can now video chat with families in Fujairah
Three Hong Kong cricketers face ICC corruption charges

Three Hong Kong cricketers face ICC corruption charges
Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director

Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director
Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro