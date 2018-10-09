ICC ODI rankings: Kohli, Bumrah retain top spots, Tahir, Rabada advance

INDIA: Formerly top-ranked leg-spinner Tahir’s player of the series effort of 10 wickets, which included a hat-trick in the second ODI, has seen him progress three places to seventh position, While fast bowler Rabada, who is also ranked second in Tests, has moved up three spots to take sixth position after grabbing five wickets in two matches.

India skipper Virat Kohli and his teammate Jasprit Bumrah maintained their top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen and bowlers respectively.

Kohli remained at the first place in the batsman's chart with 884 points and is followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma, who has 842 ranking points.



Rashid Khan's brilliant display in the Asia Cup has made him the No.1 all-rounder.

Meanwhile in the team's rankings, England topped the chart with 127 points, while India is placed second with 122 points.

New Zealand (112 points), South Africa (110) and Pakistan (101) grabbed the third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

