Mon October 08, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 8, 2018

Qureshi rejects PML-N 's claims of victimization

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had no role in the arrest of former chief minister Punjab and president PML-N Shahbaz Sharif in a NAB case.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said unfortunately, accountability was labeled as political victimization, adding that political victimization had never been an objective of PTI.

He said the entire nation wanted the accountability process to move on in a transparent manner. He said the PTI has not instituted this case against Shahbaz Sharif.

The foreign minister said state institutions were always used for political motives in the past.

He said that in this case, both aspects must be brought to media and public.

Qureshi said India was avoiding to resume talks with Pakistan, adding that it could be linked with the upcoming general elections in India as the Indian government was confused over holding talks with Pakistan.

He said the Indian attitude regarding resumption of dialogue with Pakistan also disappointed the international community desiring resumption of peace talks between the two countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the world was acknowledging Pakistan''s stance that there was no military solution to Afghanistan issue.

