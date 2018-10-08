Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Change

Change
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

World

AFP
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump says won´t fire embattled Russia probe official

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said Monday he does not plan to fire the deputy attorney general in charge of an explosive probe into alleged collusion between the president and the Kremlin.

"No I don´t, no," Trump responded to a question from journalists at the White House about whether he plans to sack Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein had appeared close to being fired following US media reports -- which he denied -- that he discussed secretly recording Trump and using the 25th constitutional amendment for removing presidents found to be unfit for office.

Trump -- who had delayed a previously announced White House meeting in which expectations were high that Rosenstein would depart -- said they were going to talk Monday during a trip to Florida.

Trump also indicated that he was ready to keep working with Rosenstein.

"We´re going to be talking. We´ll be talking on the plane. I actually have a good relationship," he said.

Trump used the occasion to repeat his insistence that "there´s been no collusion, folks, no collusion" with Russia.

The Republican real estate billionaire is infuriated by what he says is Special Counsel Robert Mueller´s "witch hunt" into whether Moscow conspired with his campaign in the shock 2016 election win.

Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller, has so far been steadfast in trying to protect the investigation as it digs ever deeper into Trump´s inner circle.

So Rosenstein´s departure -- possibly putting someone more pliable in his place -- would set off alarm bells over the future independence of a probe which has the potential to rock the entire presidency.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Bangladesh sets death penalty for drug offences in draft law

Bangladesh sets death penalty for drug offences in draft law
Dogs owners march on UK parliament demanding new Brexit 'Wooferendum'

Dogs owners march on UK parliament demanding new Brexit 'Wooferendum'
Germany steps up migrant deportations to North Africa

Germany steps up migrant deportations to North Africa
Italian Air Chief visits PAF Headquarters

Italian Air Chief visits PAF Headquarters
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Three Hong Kong cricketers face ICC corruption charges

Three Hong Kong cricketers face ICC corruption charges
Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl

Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl
Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro