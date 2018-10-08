Mon October 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Gilgit-Baltistan to get 15 billion for development schemes: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said that the government accords highest priority to timely completion of ongoing development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He stated that the PTI-led Government is committed to bring the region at par with other areas of the country in terms of socio-economic development.

The minister was talking to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman who called on him here at Islamabad on Monday. Secretary Planning Mr. Zafar Hasan and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

He said that Gilgit-Baltistan would gain maximum benefit from the CPEC adding that the game changer project would not only usher in prosperity in the region but also lead to infrastructure development.

During the meeting, the Minister apprised Chief Minister about rationalization of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) under which Rs. 15 billion would be given to Gilgit-Baltistan for its development schemes for the ongoing financial year.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan thanked the Federal Government for approving Gilgit-Skardu road project adding that its completion would reduce the distance from 09 hours to 02 hours.

He requested the federal government to consider sharing the cost of a sewerage treatment plant project in Gilgit which stood at Rs. 04 billion as there was no proper sewerage system in the city.

The Federal Minister assured of cooperation in considering sharing the cost of the project owing to health hazards for the people of the area and directed the officials concerned to look into it in this regard.

