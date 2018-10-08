Strengthening Pak-China strategic partnership cornerstone of our foreign policy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that strengthening all-weather Pakistan China strategic cooperative partnership is cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and early implementation of CPEC projects would help realize the true potential of Pakistan China economic relations not only for the two countries but for the entire region.

The Prime Minister was chairing a high level meeting at Prime Minister’s Office today (Monday).

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Mr. Asad Umer, Information Minister Ch. Fawad Hussain, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar, Power Minister Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Advisors to Prime Minister Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood and Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Foreign Secretary, Secretary Planning and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit to China and CPEC projects were discussed during the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that CPEC was a great opportunity to learn from the Chinese experience especially in social sector, agriculture and other areas.

He said that the agricultural output of the country, considered as the backbone of economy, can be enhanced manifold by learning from Chinese expertise and employing latest technologies and efficient methods.

The prime minister emphasized on the need to focus on early establishment of Special Economic Zones in various parts of the country which would help the local industry to grow through industrialization and would also create huge employment opportunities for the youth.

PM Khan said that the flagship China Pakistan Economic Corridor under BRI initiative of President Xi Jinping also offered opportunities to other countries to invest in CPEC projects and reap benefits in various sectors.