Mon October 08, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 8, 2018

Govt to tackle environmental issues through ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ initiative: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that pollution is one of the main issues that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government aims to tackle through initiatives like Clean and Green Pakistan.

Gul said that a visionary leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan can plan projects like Clean and Green Pakistan.

The ministry would initiate campaign across the country to create awareness among the people of Pakistan regarding importance of clean and neat environment, she said, adding that youth, celebrity and religious leaders would also be involved in the drive.

The state minister said government has launched Ten Billion Trees Tsunami project on patron of Billion Trees Project Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which would play crucial role in tackling climate change issues in the country.

She said that millions of people in the country do not have access to a toilet, forcing them to defecate in the open, which is a major contributor to stunting in the country.

The minister said that open defecation can spread disease and lead to intestinal infections, which can contribute to stunting growth in young children.

