Kiera Knightley's powerful piece slams Kate Middleton's post-childbirth look

Acclaimed English actor Kiera Knightley has come forth calling out Kate Middleton on depicting an unnatural image of childbirth to the public.

The 33-year-old star has criticized the Duchess of Cambridge for leaving the hospital soon after the birth of her third child Prince Louis, in perfect shape wearing an elegant red dress, with blow-dried hair and makeup.

Slamming the idea of looking beautiful only hours after giving birth, in her piece ‘The Weaker Sex’ written for feminist essay collection Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies), Kiera writes: “We stand and watch the TV screen. She was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on. The face the world wants to see. Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful, look stylish, don’t show your battleground, Kate.”

She went on to write: “Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and a bloody, screaming life comes out. Don’t show. Don’t tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers.”

The Colette actor continued shedding light on her own experience of childbirth saying: “You came out with your eyes open. Arms up in the air. Screaming. They put you on to me, covered in blood, vernix, your head misshapen from the birth canal. Pulsating, gasping, screaming. I remember the pain.”

“I remember the sh*t, the vomit, the blood, the stitches. I remember my battleground. Your battleground and life pulsating. Surviving. And I am the weaker sex?”