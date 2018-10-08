Pakistan bowled out for 482 in 1st Test against Australia

Dubai -Pakistan were bowled out for 482 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Monday.

Haris Sohail scored 110 for his maiden hundred while Asad Shafiq scored 80 after Pakistan resumed the day at 255-3 in Dubai, losing their last six wickets for 72 runs.

Fast bowler Peter Siddle finished with 3-58 while off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 2-114.