Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Change

Change
Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Sports

AFP
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan on course for big first innings total against Aussies

DUBAI: Debutant Marnus Labuschagne dismissed Asad Shafiq but Pakistan were on course for a huge first innings score after reaching 417-5 at tea on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Monday.

Shafiq was in sight of a 12th Test century but fell on 80 to leg-spinner Labuschagne, who had him caught behind with a ball that turned and caught the outside edge as the pitch showed a rare sign of spin.

Shafiq hit nine boundaries and a six during his 212-minute stay and added 150 for the fifth wicket with Haris Sohail who was unbeaten on a career best 88.

Babar Azam was the other unbeaten batsman on three.

Left-hander Sohail struck his third half-century in six Tests. His previous best of 76 came on his debut against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi last year.

It was another grind for the Australian bowlers as they only managed to dismiss nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas in the first session, bowled by fast bowler Peter Siddle after Pakistan resumed at 255-3.

Siddle is the best Australian bowler with figures of 2-47 while Nathan Lyon, Labuschagne and Jon Holland have a wicket each.

Both Lyon and Holland bowled in tandem but have yet to pose serious problems for the batsmen.

The second and final Test will be played in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan bowled out for 482 in 1st Test against Australia
Pakistan progress to 329-4 in first Test against Australia

Pakistan progress to 329-4 in first Test against Australia
Cricket great Hayden fractures spine in surf accident

Cricket great Hayden fractures spine in surf accident
Nadal, Djokovic to play exhibition in Saudi Arabia

Nadal, Djokovic to play exhibition in Saudi Arabia
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl

Hrithik Roshan speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl
Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro