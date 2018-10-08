Fatima Bhutto defends African women, calls out Melania Trump on 'colonial' attire

Pakistan’s famed writer Fatima Bhutto has called out US First Lady Melania Trump for her choice of attire during her first solo African trip.

Landing in Egyptian capital of Cairo, Melania emerged wearing slacks and a tie, attire that was appreciated by some such as CNN reporter Kate Bennett, for sending a strong message.

“For me this a fascinating fashion statement for a country with a very poor record on women’s rights. In the politics of fashion realm, she’s sending a message: Women are equal,” read Bennett’s tweet.

On the other hand, 36-year-old Fatima Bhutto interpreted the outfit differently, expressing her clear disgruntle and defending Egyptian women.

“In the politics of fashion realm”? Is this for real? Melania helps Egyptian women by wearing a tie? Whitesplainers, read a book sometime. Egyptian women have fought braver battles than most, they don’t need your ties,” Bhutto stated in response to Bennett.

The First Lady was also under serious scrutiny for wearing a white pith helmet atop her head, which is known to stand as a strong symbol of colonial rule.

Targeting the accessory which had been frequently used by colonialists, Bhutto went on to condemn: “In the politics of the fashion realm she’s sending a message: colonialism never ended and is as trendy as ever.”

Regarding the negative feedback, Melania had responded in one of the pressers: “I want to talk about my trip and not what about what I wear. It’s very important what we do, what I’m doing with U.S. aid, and what I do with my initiatives, and I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.”