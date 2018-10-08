Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

BENGALURU: Of late, Bollywood has been having its #MeToo movement after model/actress Tanushree Dutta came forward levelling sexual assault allegations on veteran actor Nana Patekar.



Soon after, famed Indian director Vikas Bahl was the next person to come under hot waters as one of his employees at Phantom Films had alleged he acted inappropriately with her during a trip to Goa.

According to Indian Express, in a recent article in Huffpost India, the woman sharing further details about the incident that occurred in October 2015, reached out to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and detailed her experience, but no action was taken while Bahl continued to harass her until she finally quit the company.

The article became the rage and shortly after, ace actress Kangana Ranaut also came forth stating Bahl had harassed her while shooting for film ‘Queen’.

While many have come out in support of Tanushree, the woman employee at Phantom Films and Kangana, others have remained silent and in fact supported the alleged harassers.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, speaking at Vogue We the Women summit in Bengaluru, lauded all these courageous women who have stood up to harassment.

“This whole thing that has happened at Phantom, it is disgusting. If you read that article, it’s disgusting, it’s gut-wrenching. And I know these people. I know all of them,” the Neerja starlet said.

“How are you going to deal with them now, given what you know about them?” asks journalist/moderator Barkha Dutt.

“I don’t know how I am going to deal with it, all I know is that I believe this woman,” responded Sonam.

The 33-year-old actress also added that her father Anil Kapoor had responded to the entire episode stating whatever action is taken against men who sexually assault women, they deserve it.

Barkha then asked Sonam regarding allegations against Vikas and if the people in the industry will be willing to stand against them given that he is a big name.

“I think Kangana wrote something, right? And I mean Kangana obviously is Kangana Ranaut and she says a lot of stuff and sometimes it is hard to take her seriously but I love that she has spunk and she says what she believes. And I really respect her for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it,” Sonam said.