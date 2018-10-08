Mon October 08, 2018
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Lahore anti-encroachment drive halted indefinitely

Lahore anti-encroachment drive halted indefinitely
Authorities near unearthing Rs40 billion refund scam

Authorities near unearthing Rs40 billion refund scam
Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance
Increase in exports vital for revival of economy: Asad Umar

Increase in exports vital for revival of economy: Asad Umar

World

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Share

Taylor Swift gets political, endorses Democrats in US midterms

WASHINGTON: Pop star Taylor Swift is not really known for making political statements, but the "Bad Blood" singer is no longer holding back ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Deepika and Ranveer speak up on #MeToo movement

In a lengthy post on Instagram, where she has 112 million followers, the 28-year-old Swift says while she has been "reluctant" to share her political views in the past, she has changed her mind.

She endorsed the Democrat running for the US Senate in her home state of Tennessee, and unleashed a fierce attack on his opponent, Republican Marsha Blackburn, who currently serves in the House.

Parwaaz Hai Junoon isn’t the first Pakistani film to release in Saudi Arabia

"As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me," Swift said.

"She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape."

Last year, Swift won a lawsuit against a former radio DJ she accused of groping her.

Blackburn "believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry," Swift added.

"These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives."

She urged her fans to register to vote, saying: "Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values.

"For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway."

