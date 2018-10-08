Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Lahore anti-encroachment drive halted indefinitely

Lahore anti-encroachment drive halted indefinitely
Authorities near unearthing Rs40 billion refund scam

Authorities near unearthing Rs40 billion refund scam
Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance
Increase in exports vital for revival of economy: Asad Umar

Increase in exports vital for revival of economy: Asad Umar

World

AFP
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US in new global court showdown with Iran

The Hague: The United States will confront Tehran at the UN´s top court on Monday over billions in frozen assets, in a case that could deepen the Trump administration´s rift with international justice.

Iran had dragged Washington before the International Court of Justice in June 2016 to oppose a US Supreme Court ruling that the $2 billion should go to victims of terror attacks blamed on the Islamic republic.

Monday´s hearing of US objections against Iran´s appeal comes a week after the ICJ in a separate case ordered the United States to ease sanctions reimposed after President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Both the assets and the sanctions cases are based on a 1955 "Treaty of Amity" between Washington and Tehran that predates Iran´s Islamic revolution.

Last Wednesday the Trump administration announced it was not only tearing up the 1955 treaty but also that it was quitting the international accord relating to the UN top court´s jurisdiction.

It remained unclear how Washington will respond to the latest case before the court but US officials confirmed that its lawyers will be present at the hearing on Monday.

The ICJ was set up after World War II to rule on disputes between United Nations member states. Its rulings are binding but it has no power to enforce them.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Taylor Swift gets political, endorses Democrats in US midterms

Taylor Swift gets political, endorses Democrats in US midterms
Bulgarian investigative journalist raped, killed: authorities

Bulgarian investigative journalist raped, killed: authorities

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 8, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 8, 2018
Storm Michael strengthens in Caribbean, threatens U.S. Gulf coast

Storm Michael strengthens in Caribbean, threatens U.S. Gulf coast
Load More load more

Spotlight

Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theaters

Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theaters
Hafeez becomes 16th Pakistani batsman to hit 10 or more Test hundreds

Hafeez becomes 16th Pakistani batsman to hit 10 or more Test hundreds
That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration

That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody