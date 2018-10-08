Sun October 07, 2018
AFP
October 8, 2018

'I should have scored more', says four-goal Mbappe

Paris: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe insisted that he "should have scored more" despite netting four times in a magnificent individual display as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lyon on Sunday.

The 19-year-old scored four goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes as a 5-0 victory saw PSG set a new French top-flight record of nine straight wins to start a season.

But Mbappe did miss several earlier chances as he was thrice denied when one-on-one with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and struck the post before grabbing his first goal just after the hour mark.

"I missed opportunities, I should have scored more," he told Canal+.

"I keep working and I never doubted. I knew I had the support of my team-mates. I often say that as long as an attacker is creating chances, everything is fine."

Mbappe took the World Cup by storm in the summer, becoming the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score twice in the final and winning the award for the tournament´s best young player.

He has started the new Ligue 1 season in similar fashion and already has eight goals to his name from just five appearances.

PSG are already eight points clear at the top of the table after breaking an 82-year-old record set by Olympique Lillois in 1936, as Mbappe looks to win the title for the third straight campaign after also lifting the trophy with Monaco in 2016-17.

"It was the work of the whole team, but the most important thing was the record," he added. "I insist we talk about the collective, we will have time to talk about me, Neymar.

"We wanted to win, we wanted this record at all costs."


