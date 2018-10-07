Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theaters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Superhero blockbuster "Venom" saved the day at the North American box office this weekend, pulling in an estimated $80 million in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
The first movie in Sony´s Marvel Universe, it stars Tom Hardy as a journalist who becomes the host for an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers as the popular "Spider-Man" character.
"Venom" was panned by critics, but comfortably broke the October opening weekend record by over $20 million, according to Box Office Mojo figures.
In second was another new release, musical romance "A Star Is Born," which took in $41.2 million.
The third remake of the 1937 film of the same name, it marks the directing debut of Bradley, who stars as a musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer played by pop superstar Lady Gaga.
Third place went to Warner Bros.´s "Smallfoot," with earnings of $14.9 million in its second weekend. The comic family animation tells the story of a group of Yeti who come across a human, with voicing by Channing Tatum, LeBron James and Danny DeVito.
Coming in fourth was last weekend´s champion, Universal´s "Night School," whose earnings dropped nearly $16 million to $12.3 million this weekend.
The raucous comedy stars Kevin Hart as one student in a class of misfits working toward high school diplomas under the firm tutelage of Tiffany Haddish.
Fifth place went to Universal´s family-friendly offering "The House With a Clock in Its Walls," which slipped from third place last weekend with takings of $7.2 million.
Rounding out this weekend´s top 10 were:
"A Simple Favor" ($3.4 million)
"The Nun" ($2.6 million)
"Hell Fest" ($2.1 million)
"Crazy Rich Asians" ($2.1 million)
"The Predator" ($900,000)
