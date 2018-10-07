Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Change

Change
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
5m homes project will reinvigorate economy, says PM's close aide

5m homes project will reinvigorate economy, says PM's close aide

Entertainment

AFP
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theaters

LOS ANGELES: Superhero blockbuster "Venom" saved the day at the North American box office this weekend, pulling in an estimated $80 million in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The first movie in Sony´s Marvel Universe, it stars Tom Hardy as a journalist who becomes the host for an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers as the popular "Spider-Man" character.

"Venom" was panned by critics, but comfortably broke the October opening weekend record by over $20 million, according to Box Office Mojo figures.

In second was another new release, musical romance "A Star Is Born," which took in $41.2 million.

The third remake of the 1937 film of the same name, it marks the directing debut of Bradley, who stars as a musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer played by pop superstar Lady Gaga.

Third place went to Warner Bros.´s "Smallfoot," with earnings of $14.9 million in its second weekend. The comic family animation tells the story of a group of Yeti who come across a human, with voicing by Channing Tatum, LeBron James and Danny DeVito.

Coming in fourth was last weekend´s champion, Universal´s "Night School," whose earnings dropped nearly $16 million to $12.3 million this weekend.

The raucous comedy stars Kevin Hart as one student in a class of misfits working toward high school diplomas under the firm tutelage of Tiffany Haddish.

Fifth place went to Universal´s family-friendly offering "The House With a Clock in Its Walls," which slipped from third place last weekend with takings of $7.2 million.

Rounding out this weekend´s top 10 were:

"A Simple Favor" ($3.4 million)

"The Nun" ($2.6 million)

"Hell Fest" ($2.1 million)

"Crazy Rich Asians" ($2.1 million)

"The Predator" ($900,000)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Meeting you will be a privilege, Shah Rukh Khan tells Malala

Meeting you will be a privilege, Shah Rukh Khan tells Malala
Women who speak uncomfortable truths are called insane, says Pooja Bhatt

Women who speak uncomfortable truths are called insane, says Pooja Bhatt
Walking Dead star Scott Wilson dead at 76

Walking Dead star Scott Wilson dead at 76
Tanushree Dutta files harassment complaint against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta files harassment complaint against Nana Patekar
Load More load more

Spotlight

Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theaters

Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theaters
Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018

Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018
That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration

That´s wife! Century maker Hafeez reveals Test return inspiration
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody