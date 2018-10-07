Sun October 07, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Women who speak uncomfortable truths are called insane, says Pooja Bhatt

MUMBAI: Indian actor-turned-filmmaker Pooja Butt feels that women speaking “uncomfortable truths” in a world of lies are dismissed or looked upon as “insane”, advising them to fight their own battle if they believe in their own truth.

“Violence and abuse come in various forms. When a woman feels rage about it, it is also held against her. They take away the basic right of screaming and talking about pain. When you speak uncomfortable truths in a world of lies, then you are looked upon as insane or you are dismissed,” Bhatt said during the India Today Conclave East 2018 here, according to Hindustan Times.

She also asked people to stop questioning or arguing about Tanushree Dutta that ‘why has she spoken up after 10 years’. “There are women who cannot name their own fathers, grandfathers or their own brothers in their whole lifetime. It is not fair to say why now,” she said.

Recalling her own experience and the hypocrisy of the industry, she said: “I have been in a relationship with an alcoholic and (there was) a situation where he struck me and I chose to speak the very next day. But the very own people of our industry said why I am washing my dirty linen in public.”

According to Bhatt, it was important for her to tell people that despite having Mahesh Bhatt as her father, she was as vulnerable as others. 

She feels that things cannot change unless the situation changes at home. The only thing that has changed is that people talk about it more.

“Unless our homes are secured, the world out there cannot be any different. I have seen people leading contrasting lives,” Bhatt said. She said every person has his or her own reasons for speaking up and not speaking up.

