Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC
On the beaten track

On the beaten track

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Khan orders timely completion of targets under 100-day plan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to achieve all the targets set under PTI’s 100-day agenda.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting of provincial cabinet in Lahore to discuss the party’s 100-day agenda, local government system and other national issues.

The meeting took place shortly after the premier arrived in Lahore on a day long visit.

The prime minister directed the Punjab’s cabinet to complete legislation about the new local government system to devolve the power to grass-root level.

“You have to work hard to serve the people,” he said. 

According to sources, the prime minister also urged the provincial  government to stand firm on its anti-encroachment operation and promised full assistance of the federal government in this regard.

He said that no poor should be unnecessarily affected by the anti-encroachment drive.

The prime minister  also asked the provincial government to fully support the center’s plantation and cleanliness campaigns to make them a success.

Sources add that the prime minister briefed the cabinet about the housing project.

Meanwhile, PM Khan is also scheduled to meet Punjab Governor and the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to a press release of the PM Office media wing, issues pertaining to PTI's first 100 days plan and the overall affairs of the province would be discussed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

FATF team due in Pakistan for final talks

FATF team due in Pakistan for final talks
Sacked PVT workers detained over protest outside PM’s Lahore residence

Sacked PVT workers detained over protest outside PM’s Lahore residence
Pak Consulate General in Jalalabad to resume visa operations

Pak Consulate General in Jalalabad to resume visa operations
PM Imran Khan arrives in Lahore on day long visit

PM Imran Khan arrives in Lahore on day long visit
Load More load more

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody