PM Khan orders timely completion of targets under 100-day plan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to achieve all the targets set under PTI’s 100-day agenda.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting of provincial cabinet in Lahore to discuss the party’s 100-day agenda, local government system and other national issues.

The meeting took place shortly after the premier arrived in Lahore on a day long visit.

The prime minister directed the Punjab’s cabinet to complete legislation about the new local government system to devolve the power to grass-root level.

“You have to work hard to serve the people,” he said.

According to sources, the prime minister also urged the provincial government to stand firm on its anti-encroachment operation and promised full assistance of the federal government in this regard.

He said that no poor should be unnecessarily affected by the anti-encroachment drive.

The prime minister also asked the provincial government to fully support the center’s plantation and cleanliness campaigns to make them a success.

Sources add that the prime minister briefed the cabinet about the housing project.

Meanwhile, PM Khan is also scheduled to meet Punjab Governor and the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to a press release of the PM Office media wing, issues pertaining to PTI's first 100 days plan and the overall affairs of the province would be discussed.