Sun October 07, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Walking Dead star Scott Wilson dead at 76

American star Scott Wilson, having completed fifty years in his acting career, passed away on Saturday.

The Walking Dead franchise took to announce the sad demise of the veteran actor on Twitter; however no immediate details followed the report.

Scott Wilson, The Walking Dead’s regular in 2010 through 2014, was slated to appear in the upcoming ninth season despite his character’s death in the fourth season.

Wilson played rural farmer Hershel Greene on the series, where his character helped the resistance led by star Andrew Lincoln in battling the show's walkers. The character lost a leg in season three and was killed off in season four.

‘The Walking Dead’ panel had announced Wilson’s return along with other past cast members in the ninth season during New York Comic Con.

Wilson had already filmed his scenes.

Wilson Scott's TWD character Hershel Greene

“Scott will always be remembered as a great actor and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person,” AMC said in a statement. 

“The character he embodied on ‘The Walking Dead,’ Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our characters’ choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”

Aside from The Walking Dead, Wilson had a strong grip in 1974’s The Great Gatsby, while his supporting character as Captain Billy Cutshaw in the thriller “The Ninth Configuration” got him a Golden Globe nomination in 1980.

He played pilot Scott Crossfield in "The Right Stuff," a prison chaplain in "Dead Man Walking" and a victim of Charlize Theron's serial killer in Patty Jenkins' "Monster."

He frequently appeared in several episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” as Sam Braun.

Reports state that the 76-year-old actor had succumbed to Leukemia.


