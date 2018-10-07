Sun October 07, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Star kids have more pressure on them: Anushka Sharma on nepotism

With nepotism being a key issue in Bollywood that often goes into discourse on several platforms, Anushka Sharma has stepped forward presenting a different view on the matter.

The 30-year-old star who had reached to fame without the assistance of a prominent family background in the industry has stated that star kids have to endure more pressure from all around than those making it on their own.

The Band Baja Baraat actor in an interview with Hindustan Times, remained hesitant about touching the much-talked about issue of nepotism at first saying: “I’m definitely taking a break from this question, because I think this has been debated way too much. I think if there were more important debates around what actually happens in this country, then maybe we could have become much better, but that’s not happening. Everybody is debating nepotism. I have nothing else to add to it.”

However, she went on to state: “There are always pros and cons in everything and every situation you are in. Yes, there’s a lot of hype around star kids, while we, coming from the outside, are the underdogs. We don’t have, I’d say, that much pressure to perform well. Yes, the opportunities might be more for them but at the same time, there are pros and cons to everyone’s lives.”

“When I’m working with a star kid or non-star kid, I’m not thinking that the other person is working any less,” she added.

Furthermore, Anushka expressed gratitude for her stature in the industry that she achieved through her own hard-work. “I’m thankful for the films that I’ve been able to do, for the opportunities that I’ve been given and the love that I’ve received,” she stated. 

