Nicki Minaj opens up merchandise calling out Cardi B’s anger issues

American rapper Nicki Minaj might fetch good cash off her new merchandise opened up in a retaliatory move for the shoe Cardi B threw at her in an event during New York Fashion Week.

While Cardi was spotted surrendering herself to police last week over possible charges for causing assault at a strip club based in Queens, Minaj announced her merchandise line poking fun at Cardi’s anger issues with tee shirts, back packs and jackets.

Nicki took to Instagram with a picture of a bag with "Nicki Stopped My Bag" written on it, which means to hinder someone’s ability to generate income.





Nicki picked the term from Cardi’s note in which she lashed out at Nicki to defend herself in their dispute.



"... let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f*** the way I eat!" Cardi wrote.

Cardi then went on to explain that Nicki allegedly attacked her parenting skills, which is what ultimately pushed her over the edge as the dispute between the two female rappers has been going on for months.

Nicki’s vengeance outlet has come aside reports highlighting that Cardi has recently teamed up with Nicki’s former boyfriend Meek Mill to record a song together, sources told TMZ, while reports also lead that the collaboration had been in plans for a few months.

However, Nicki backed out on making any remarks claimed by Cardi. "I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting and it's so sad for someone to pin that on me because I'm the bad guy and they know people would believe them."