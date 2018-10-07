Sun October 07, 2018
Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

With Bollywood presently having its #MeToo moment, Kangana Ranaut has stepped forward alleging that director Vikas Bahl has on numerous occasions made her feel uncomfortable.

India's #MeToo moment: Tanushree Dutta alleges Nana Patekar of sexual harassment

The 31-year-old actor bringing back one of Bollywood’s long buried cases of assault has stepped forward in an interview with India Today claiming that Vikas Bahl, director of her super hit film ‘Queen’ who had previously been accused of sexual harassment by one of his female co-workers, has made her feel uncomfortable as well.

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

"Totally believe her. Even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don't judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness. He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough," she stated.

The actor went on to recount the times she felt uneasy around him as he would “hold her really tightly” and “smell her hair.”

What is a lie, is a lie: Nana Patekar

"But still every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he'd bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He'd say 'I love how you smell K'. I could tell something is wrong with him,” she added.

The Rangoon starlet further said that she had also lost a few projects, as  price for voicing out her support for the survivor who spoke out against Bahl previously.

The statement by Kangana came following the fiasco unleashed in B-Town with Tanushree Dutta alleging that veteran actor Nana Patekar has sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008. 

