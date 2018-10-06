Sat October 06, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Pakistan women complete T20I whitewash against Bangladesh women

DHAKA: Pakistan women defeated Bangladesh women for the third time in a row to complete a 3-0 whitewash here at Cox's Bazar on Saturday.

Bangladesh were shot out for 77 before Pakistan chased down the target in 14.5 overs to win by seven wickets and pocket the T20I series 3-0.

Skipper Javeria Khan top scored with 36 from 29 balls, hitting five boundaries.

The result, coming just a month ahead of the Women's World T20 in West Indies, a setback of sorts for Bangladesh, who were looking to build on their gains from a historic Asia Cup triumph in June.

Bangladesh stumbled to 32 for 5 at the halfway mark after electing to bat. There was no looking back after that, even though Rumana Ahmed fought through to top score with 24. Nine batsmen recorded single-digit scores, with the highest partnership being 22 for the fifth wicket between Rumana and Fahmida Khatun, who made 14.

Playing their first game on tour, the seam-bowling pair of Natalia Pervaiz and Diana Baig, picked five wickets between them, while Sana Mir, the former captain, chipped in with two scalps in her four overs.

Pakistan lost Ayesha Zafar in the fourth over, but found contributors in Nahida Khan (17), Javeria (36) and Muneeba Ali (18 not out) as they romped home comfortably to complete a sweep.

Later, former captain Sana Mir expressed her joy in the following tweet:

The two sides will now play the solitary One-day International on Monday (October 8).

