Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Sports

AFP
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

RAJKOT, India: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred in India´s biggest-ever Test triumph as they thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days in the opening match on Saturday.

The tourists were dismissed for 196 early in the final session while following on, to trail the two-match series 1-0. They were bowled out for 181 in their first innings in response to India´s 649-9 declared.

Kuldeep returned figures of 5-57 with his left-arm wrist spin, his first five-for in just his fourth Test since making his debut against Australia last year.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored his maiden international century during India´s only innings, took the final wicket of Shannon Gabriel for four as the hosts celebrated an utterly dominant win over the former cricketing powerhouse.

The world´s top Test side surpassed their previous biggest win against Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs during the minnows´ debut five-day game in June.

The match started with teenage opener Prithvi Shaw making 134 on day one to become the youngest Indian to score a century on debut, at 18 years of age.

Shaw, who is already being compared to Sachin Tendulkar, was adjudged the man of the match for his 154-ball stay laced with 19 fours.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who also scored a landmark century in India´s only innings, was happy with the team´s "clinical" showing and praised Shaw for his quality batting.

"Playing his first game, seeing him dominate -- the guy showed he is different quality. That´s why he´s been pushed to the Test team," Kohli said after the win.

"Jaddu (Jadeja) as well -- he has got important runs for us before and we wanted him to get three figures. We believe he can turn matches for us," said Kohli.

Kuldeep led an inspired spin attack with Jadeja claiming three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin taking two.

Opener Kieran Powell fought a lonely battle to score 83 runs before becoming Kuldeep´s fifth victim in another disappointing batting show by the Caribbean side.

Ashwin, who returned figures of 4-37 in West Indies´ first innings, had sent back stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 10 before lunch and then got Devendra Bishoo at the stroke of tea.

The 23-year-old Kuldeep then rattled the West Indies´ top and middle order including big wickets of Powell, Sunil Ambris for nought and Roston Chase, who had top-scored for West Indies in the first innings with his gritty 53.

The match will also be remembered for Kohli´s 139 during which the world´s top batsman became the quickest to reach 24 Test centuries after the great Donald Bradman.

Kohli got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

"Not the best of starts, credit to India. They showed us how to bat," a disappointed Brathwaite said after the loss.

"Didn´t get enough partnerships as a batting unit. Two or three partnerships would hold us very well," added Brathwaite, who stood in as captain after Jason Holder was ruled out on the morning of the match due to an ankle injury.

Brathwaite said he was not sure if Holder will be fit for the next game.

The second match is scheduled in Hyderabad starting October 12.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Du Plessis back as Zimbabwe bat in final ODI

Du Plessis back as Zimbabwe bat in final ODI
Embattled Ronaldo prepares to play for Juventus

Embattled Ronaldo prepares to play for Juventus
Ronaldo is more than a footballer, he´s a multi-national business

Ronaldo is more than a footballer, he´s a multi-national business
Pak A squad announced for T 20 series against New Zealand A

Pak A squad announced for T 20 series against New Zealand A

Load More load more

Spotlight

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US

Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody