Sat October 06, 2018
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Ranveer-Deepika finally address wedding rumours

Previously rumoured to tie the knot in November, celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally responded to speculations regarded their alleged nuptials.

Speaking at a Summit in New Delhi in Friday, the couple joked about how they have been engaged and married a couple of times were rumours are to be believed.

Ranveer and Deepika made a joint appearance at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit when they were directly asked, “When is the wedding?”

Ranveer was the first one to respond to the question.

“When, where, you are reading that every day in the news? My sherwani’s colour, the wedding itinerary, the gifts that guests are going to give… Everything is decided. So you know all about it.”

The ‘Simmba’ actor further said, “Our very enthusiastic friends in the media are not holding back and yeah, it’s all out there. But when there is something, you all will be the first to know.”

“Was there a November wedding which has now been pushed to early next year?” Deepika asked.

The Piku starlet then said, “There were many November weddings… By the way, we have as per the media, been married several times.”

To which, Ranveer swiftly added, “What all has not happened in our lives. We have been engaged multiple times, and this has been written about with such details that I find it very fascinating… Such creative writing that someone can write a script.”

