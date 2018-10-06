John Bolton terms talks with FM Qureshi as 'positive'

WASHINGTON: US National Security Adviser John Bolton termed his dialogues with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as positive.

Talking to media outlets, Bolton shed light on his meeting with FM Qureshi stating: "Qureshi and I discussed the security assistance that was suspended earlier this year."

The two had held talks along with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington earlier this month to discuss the regional issues in South Asia as well affairs of shared interests.

Bolton added further: "Qureshi and I also discussed effective strategies against terrorist’s groups and Dr Shakil Afridi’s release.”

Moreover, he revealed: "We hope to work with the new Pakistani government so that we might be able to turn a page and move forward in the fight against terrorism."

Qureshi had arrived back in Pakistan on Thursday following his ten-day visit to the States during which he held meetings with prominent leaders of the US along with Pakistani officials at the embassy and delegations of numerous countries during General Assembly's 73rd session at UN headquarters in New York.