Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Bollywood's esteemed actor Shilpa Shetty has stepped forward unveiling the reason behind her absence from the silver screens since 2010.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the 43-year-old beauty queen came forth addressing the hiatus she has been on in reference to her acting career since her last released film The Desire: A Journey of a Woman in 2010.

When asked about top experienced male actors maintaining their stature in the industry while the veteran female actors like Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and others having been swapped by younger ones, the Baazigar actor stated: “It’s unfair to say that the girls haven’t lasted as much as the boys. Maybe they didn’t want to continue or other priorities took precedence. I try to stay relevant with whatever I’m doing by choosing interesting content. Whether it’s the big screen, small screen or even radio, it’s the content that drives me. It allows me to choose roles or do things that are different than the others.”

The Bollywood icon went on to discuss the shift in priorities in her life that has led to the change saying: “My family is my priority and I was very clear about that. I think that’s why I went on a sabbatical and films always took a back seat.”

She went on to add: “With the erratic schedule, there are times when you have to spend days without meeting your child. But now since my son is more settled and grown up, I think I’m sorted on the family front which is why I feel that I can adjust with it now. Earlier, I knew that I had to give a break to films.”