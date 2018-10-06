Two men arrested for allegedly gang-raping minor girl in Tando Muhammad Khan

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Two suspect were nabbed by police on Friday after their reported attempt at gang-raping a minor girl.

According to Geo News reports, the girl was manipulatively drawn into their hideout in the suburbs of the city where the suspects had gone on to sexually assault the child.

The child's cry for help, however, had led to residents in the area arriving at the scene and seizing the two alleged assailants.

The two men after getting captured by the residents were handed over to the police who registered a first information report (FIR) of the event.