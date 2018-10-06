Four suspects detained for gang-raping boy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Four suspects were taken into custody on Friday night from the suburbs of the city, revealed police officials, after they gang-raped a boy.

It was revealed by the victim's father in a first information report (FIR) that the boy was gang-raped by four teenagers of the ages of around 16-19.

After the FIR was registered by the FIR, the survivor had undergone a medical examination subsequent to which the four suspects were detained by police.